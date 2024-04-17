Principal Draper to leave Bethlehem School

Principal Charles Draper is resigning from his position at Bethlehem Elementary School to take a position outside of education, according to a press release from the school system. Draper’s resignation was accepted by the school board during closed session at the April 16, 2024, meeting. Draper notified his staff the following morning. His last day with the district is June 12.

Draper started with the Alexander County Schools as an assistant principal at West Alexander Middle School. Prior to that, he worked at Newton Conover Middle School as an exceptional children’s teacher. Draper also has international experience tutoring at a primary school in Cape Town, South Africa. After his stint at WAMS, Draper was hired as the assistant principal at Hiddenite and Bethlehem Elementary and then became principal at Hiddenite in 2018. He’s now served at Bethlehem for nearly three years.

In a message to area principals and directors, Draper said, “I have cherished my time in ACS and the relationships I have made. Each of you has made me a better person and leader, and for that, I am grateful. During my time here, I have made friendships that will last a lifetime. Keep fighting the good fight and being a champion for children!”

He told his staff, “We have the best staff, and I know you will continue to excel as you enter next year. Please know that I plan to continue moving forward as usual and finish strong, and I expect everyone else to do the same.”

Draper also said he would be able to share more information about his new position in the next few weeks. He says, “I’m still going to be in the county and still be involved.” He continues, “My kids will still be at Bethlehem.”

Draper earned his Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Appalachian State University in 2011 and a Master’s degree in Education Leadership from Gardner Webb University. He lives in Bethlehem with his wife and three daughters.