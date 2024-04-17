Teen dies in collision

A young man from Alexander County has died and a Hickory motorist is facing charges after a crash involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle over the weekend.

According to a Hickory Police news release, officers investigated the fatal traffic crash on Saturday, April 13, 2024, involving two vehicles. One driver was charged.

At 11:37 p.m., a red 2007 BMW motorcycle, driven by Coble Hartman, 19, of Taylorsville, was traveling west on US Hwy 70 SE. A white 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Stephanie Harris, 30, of Hickory, was traveling east on the same highway. Harris attempted to make a left turn onto 19th Street Drive SE when the BMW motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Ford Escape, the release stated.

Hartman was transported from the scene by Catawba County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Harris was not injured.

Investigators determined speed and impairment were factors in this crash. Harris was charged with Felony Death By Motor Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, and Driving While License Revoked After Impaired Revocation.

This crash investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this traffic crash, or has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Hickory Police Sgt. A. Efird at 828-328-5551 or email her at aefird@hickorync.gov.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser page to help with funeral expenses at: https://gofund.me/c2ce29da