Virginia Lou Bentley, 76, was born to the late Robey C. Green and Dorothy Ritch Green on Thursday, March 11, 1948, and peacefully passed away in Caldwell County on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

During her career, she served in housekeeping at Valley Nursing Center and as a sewer in the furniture industry. Virginia was a member of Mt. Ridge Baptist Church.

She was a cherished mother to Pamela and Peggy Bentley, and Willie “Dean” and Daniel Bentley.

The visitation and funeral service to honor Virginia’s life will be held at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Adams will officiate.

The family will accept flowers.

