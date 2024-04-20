Gladys Fox Sharpe, 74, of Stony Point, passed away on April 20, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center after an extended illness.

Gladys was born August 7, 1949, in Iredell County, to the late Hall Fox and Pauline Dyson Fox. She was a furniture worker and a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Hiddenite.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Dean Sharpe.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Dean Sharpe (Vickie) of Hiddenite, and Chad Monroe Sharpe and wife Delena of Bethlehem; a sister, Kathy Fox Bowman and husband Roger of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be given to Fairview Baptist Church, PO Box 9, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Sharpe Family.