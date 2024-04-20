Jackson “JC” Claywood Elliott Sr., 88, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Jackson was born June 27, 1935, in Iredell County, the son of the late Sherrill Elliott and Dessie McLean Elliott.

He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. Claywood was assigned to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, during which time he was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry which he received for heroism during operations along the lower Bassac River.

He later owned Elliott Trucking until 1998. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, loved fishing at the ocean, and also enjoyed going camping.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Lexine Gwaltney Elliott; a son, Jackson Claywood Jr.; a grandson, Darren Daniels; a sister, Sylvlene Akers; and brothers, Virgil Elliott and Greer Elliott.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include a daughter, Diane Daniels (Dale Lackey) of Hiddenite; a son, Danny Elliott (Debbie) of Hiddenite; eight grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and another one on the way; a brother, Marcus Elliott (Cathy) of Statesville; and best friends, Joe Camp and Andy Barnes.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2024, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Joey Campbell and Rev. Danny Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

