Waltraud “Traudy” Else Anna Smeeks, born on March 14, 1935, in Naila, Germany, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 59 years, Frank “Chase” Jr.; and her children, Thomas and Frank.

At Traudy’s request, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.