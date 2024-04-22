Connie Mack Deal

, 85, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Alexander County on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Born on Thursday, July 7, 1938, in Alexander County, Connie was a proud veteran who served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Connie will be remembered fondly for his love of family, especially his grandchildren, with whom he enjoyed spending countless hours creating cherished memories. His interests were as varied as they were deep; he found joy in working with and breeding black Angus cattle, as well as finding solace in the serene pastimes of fishing and hunting deer and groundhogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan Deal and Dolly Wike Deal, along with his brothers, Haskel, Carl and Roy Deal; and sisters, Ruth Deal, Marie Wike, and Eloise Jolly.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 43 years, Virginia Deal; loving children, Paula Dishmon (Rickey Ham) and Tommy Blackburn (Michelle Brunett); grandchildren, Corey Dishmon (Desiree), Heather Sipek (Timothy Dancy), Kayla Bowman (Garrett), and Sean Dishmon; great-grandchildren, Skylar Sipek, Brinley Oxentine, and Graylen Oxentine; sister, Carol Fox (Jarvis); sisters-in-law, Effie Deal and Wanda Deal; special friends, Clell Seitz (Rene); along with several nieces and nephews.

The visitation and memorial service to honor Connie’s life will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor David Carver will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 535, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Connie Deal’s legacy of love for family and friends will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.