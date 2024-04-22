Second GOP primary election early voting begins April 25

In-person early voting for the May 14, 2024, statewide Republican second primary election begins Thursday, April 25, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director.

Due to the anticipated low voter turnout, the Alexander County Board of Elections office will be only early voting site available for the statewide Republican Second Primary. Operating hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A second primary will take place for the following Republican contests:

Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor

• Hal Weatherman

• Jim O’Neill

Republican nomination for State Auditor

• Jack Clark

• Dave Boliek

Under state law, a second-place candidate in a primary may request a second primary if no candidate receives more than 30% of the votes cast in that contest. In the March 5 primary for Lt. Governor, Weatherman received 19.59 percent of the votes statewide and O’Neill garnered 15.84 percent. In the March 5 primary for State Auditor, Clark received 23.24 percent and Boliek, 22.10.

To vote in the Republican second primary election, visit Alexander County Board of Elections at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville. For more information, call 828-632-2990.