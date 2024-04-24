Apple Blossom Festival is May 4

The Sixth Annual Taylorsville Apple Blossom Festival is planned for Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown area, said Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky.

There will be a large number of vendors and booths featuring crafts, food, fun, games, and four stages with live music: Main Stage at Courthouse Park, Americana Stage on the east Courthouse lawn, Gospel Stage at Adams Funeral Home, and Kids’ Korner at the Town Ball Park.

Also, in honor of the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, Honosky said festivalgoers can register their mothers for a drawing for one of three $100 gift cards.

Look for full details in a special festival booklet in the May 1 issue of The Times.