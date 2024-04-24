Barn Quilt Painting Class is May 1

The Alexander County Senior Center will be having a Barn Quilt Painting class on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Center. Anyone who is interested in painting a barn quilt for themselves or one to put on the Barn Quilt Wall in Taylorsville is welcome to the class. We have a few more spaces on the wall,” said instructor Carol Mitchell. “If you use MDO boards, you can display your barn quilt that you have painted.”

For more information, call Carol Mitchell at 828-612-6077 or the Alexander Senior Center at 828-632-1717. The Center is located at 730 7th Street SW, in Taylorsville.