HELP WANTED

Attention: Not interested in going to college? We need to talk. It is not always necessary to have a degree to be successful!

Hiring Three Entry Level

Parts/Fabricators

Molds of Bethlehem, Inc.

828-495-7731

www.moldsofbethlehem.com

Why Work Here?

*Full-Time, competitive hourly rates, major medical and life insurance available, paid time off, opportunity for advancement

*Wide variety of products keeps you learning

*Work within a learning environment while being paid

*In-house training for the operation and responsibility of Iron Working Equipment, drill presses, grinders, shears and horizontal saws

Required:

*Age18+

*Be able to lift and move objects up to 60 lbs. Bend, reach, squat, twist, and turn to load and unload materials from inventory and machines

*Teachable, Possess memory skills

*Excellent vision

*Math skills: decimals, fractions, adding, subtracting, division, read measuring tape and tri- square

*Maintain accurate and consistent production

*Sharp attention to detail for identifying mistakes

*Able to work efficiently with minimal supervision

*Exhibit safety exercised throughout the shop including hazards

*Strong verbal and oral communication skills

*Self-driven and hard worker

Taylorsville First Baptist Church is seeking a part-time (approx. 20-30 hrs) custodian to maintain a clean building. The position pays $15 an hour or more with commiserate experience (no benefits). For a full job description or any inquiries, contact the church office: 828-632-4225 or Taylorsville.fbc@gmail.com.