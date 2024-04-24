HELP WANTED
Attention: Not interested in going to college? We need to talk. It is not always necessary to have a degree to be successful!
Hiring Three Entry Level
Parts/Fabricators
Molds of Bethlehem, Inc.
828-495-7731
www.moldsofbethlehem.com
Why Work Here?
*Full-Time, competitive hourly rates, major medical and life insurance available, paid time off, opportunity for advancement
*Wide variety of products keeps you learning
*Work within a learning environment while being paid
*In-house training for the operation and responsibility of Iron Working Equipment, drill presses, grinders, shears and horizontal saws
Required:
*Age18+
*Be able to lift and move objects up to 60 lbs. Bend, reach, squat, twist, and turn to load and unload materials from inventory and machines
*Teachable, Possess memory skills
*Excellent vision
*Math skills: decimals, fractions, adding, subtracting, division, read measuring tape and tri- square
*Maintain accurate and consistent production
*Sharp attention to detail for identifying mistakes
*Able to work efficiently with minimal supervision
*Exhibit safety exercised throughout the shop including hazards
*Strong verbal and oral communication skills
*Self-driven and hard worker
Taylorsville First Baptist Church is seeking a part-time (approx. 20-30 hrs) custodian to maintain a clean building. The position pays $15 an hour or more with commiserate experience (no benefits). For a full job description or any inquiries, contact the church office: 828-632-4225 or Taylorsville.fbc@gmail.com.