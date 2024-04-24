LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, May 6, 2024, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider an amendment to the Historic Preservation Design Standards originally adopted in August 2019. Proposed additions are related to the design and installation of murals.

The proposed amendments to the Historic Preservation Design Standards are available for public inspection at the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) as well as the Economic Development Office (119 NC Hwy 16 North, Suite A, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

may1-24c

************

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2024-2025 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on April 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. Please contact Mrs. Andrea Robinette at 828-632-7001, ext. 221, if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2024-2025 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at 828-632-7001.

notice

apr24-24c

************

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2024-2025 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of economically disadvantaged children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 1-15, 2024. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 for further information.

notice

apr24-24c

************

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Mrs. Jessica Anderson

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 6, 2024. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

notice

apr24-24c

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Morrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 17, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of April, 2024.

Marguerite B. Morrow, Executor

3799 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

executor

may8-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor of the estate of J.E. Hefner, or Jake E. Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of April, 2024.

ELLEN HEFNER

750 Lake Vista Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JEFFERY HEFNER

5985 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JOHNNY HEFNER

135 Lloyd Reese Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney,

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

may8-24p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Franklin Love, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Terry Charles Love, late of Wilkes County, North Carolina hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the Estate of said deceased, to exhibit them to the undersigned, Barry Franklin Love, Executor for the Estate, 6577 Bealgray Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081, on or before July 16, 2024 or this notice will be pleaded in bar in their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment.

This is the 17th day of April, 2024.

Barry Franklin Love

Executor for the Estate of Terry Charles Love

Victoria A. Brooks, Esq.,

Attorney for the Estate of Terry Charles Love,

Post Office Box 863

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

336-927-9155

executor

may8-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Angela Renae Fowler, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2024.

CARRIE DENISE ROBLES

111 Thyme Lane

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

may8-24p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Douglas Reid Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of April, 2024.

SETH REID HEFNER

1674 Icard Ridge Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may8-24c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 114

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate

vs. Doris King James, a/k/a Daris James, Unknown Spouse of Doris King James, Unknown Heirs at Law of Shirley Hugh James, Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Jeffery Bebber, a/k/a Jeffrey Lee Bebber, Lienholder, Billy J. George, a/k/a Billy Jim George, Jr., Lienholder

TO: Doris King James, a/k/a Daris James, Unknown Spouse of Doris King James, Unknown Heirs at Law of Shirley Hugh James, Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Jeffery Bebber, a/k/a Jeffrey Lee Bebber, Lienholder, Billy J. George, a/k/a Billy Jim George, Jr., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Tract One:

BEING LOT 15 of the G. & S. Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 121, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0026086, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Ervin Ln

Tract Two:

BEING LOT 16 of the G. & S. Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 121, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0026087, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 237 Ervin Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 21, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 25, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr24-24c

************

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Steve Allen Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of April, 2024.

Sandy D. Richey

461 Blue Ridge Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may1-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Larry Dean Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of April, 2024.

LARRY EUGENE WALKER

1122 Dixie Park Ave.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

may1-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Timothy James Boatwright, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2024.

RICHARD ANDREW BOOKER

169 Pisgah Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

may1-24p