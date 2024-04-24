REAL ESTATE By Editor | April 24, 2024 | 0 ************ 2 BR, 1 BA HOUSE FOR SALE in city limits. Residential/business. $150,000 negotiable. 828-615-7472. Posted in Classifieds, Real Estate Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ANIMALS April 24, 2024 | No Comments » AUTOMOTIVE April 24, 2024 | No Comments » FOR RENT April 24, 2024 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE April 24, 2024 | No Comments » GENERAL April 24, 2024 | No Comments »