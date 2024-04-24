Where is Bethany? Leads sought on missing woman

By MICAH HENRY

It’s been two years this month since Taylorsville resident Bethany Lee Brown went missing. Her family, including her mother, Brenda Barnes, and sister, Jenna Laywell, hope word of Bethany’s whereabouts turns up soon.

Bethany was last seen on her youngest daughter’s sixth birthday, April 8, 2022, at the family’s home on Caldwell Drive in Taylorsville. Bethany’s car and her purse were still at the home but her cellphone has not been located, said Sheriff Chad Pennell.

“We don’t know how she left home,” Brenda stated.

Bethany and her boyfriend, Tony Swainey, lived in a home on Caldwell Drive with their daughter at the time, Brenda noted.

Brenda said that she had spoken to Bethany on the night of the party and that Bethany was distraught. Bethany and Tony had an argument that night, she told her mother. It was not the first time they had argued, Brenda said. She noted that Bethany had left home on at least one previous occasion.

The day after the party, Brenda was unable to reach Bethany. She reported Bethany missing to local authorities. Repeated calls to Bethany’s cellphone were unsuccessful.

Jenna said Bethany’s son had been diagnosed with leukemia before her disappearance. Now, the youth is doing much better. “The Lord has since healed him, and Bethany has probably not heard about it,” Jenna related.

Bethany Lee Brown is described as 40 years old, 5’5” tall, weight about 130 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with a butterfly tattoo on her left hip. She was on medication at the time she went missing, her mother stated.

In the past, Bethany had worked at Big Lots and in restaurant work before becoming a mother and a homemaker.

Her favorite color is purple. She prefers to wear jeans and a t-shirt. Bethany’s favorite activities include being with her family, riding around in the mountains, and swimming.

Brenda noted that she and Jenna have tried to find Bethany through various methods: Facebook searches, contacting Bethany’s friends, and other ways.

To their knowledge, Bethany had no known enemies. “She would give you the shirt off her back,” Brenda noted.

“We just want her home, we want her back,” Brenda stated.

Jenna requested that the public pray for Bethany and the family.

When contacted by phone by The Times, Tony Swainey said he had been questioned by law enforcement and had taken a polygraph test. Tony suggested that other family members should be given a polygraph and that they know Bethany’s whereabouts. He requested to meet in person for an interview but has not yet done so.

Two family Swainey family members have told investigators possible whereabouts for Bethany. Sheriff Pennell said officers investigated this claim, searching with multiple personnel in the area as well as another search with cadaver dogs, but to no avail.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Alexander County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the location of Bethany Brown. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call Lt. Dennis Foster with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 828-632-1111, or call an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, 828-632-8555.