June 08, 2017

Beulah M. Hare

Beulah M. Hare, 92, of Granite Falls, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was born September 27, 1924 in Athens, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Hare; parents, Frank and Ora Hull; brothers, John and Pete Hull; and sisters, Iva Waugh, Goldie Wolfe, Wilma Burton, Sarah Gutmann, and Mary Matson.

She is survived by a sister, Hope Avonell Powell of Hudson, Michigan; daughters, Linda Love (Vernon), Vicki Hare, and Polly Hughes (Ron); sons, Frank Hare (Cindy) and Robert C. “Cary” Hare (Linda); a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Love (David); grandchildren, Nikki Hughes Moussette (Aric), Nathan Hughes (Katie), Ryan Hare (Erin), Amber Chipman (Jeff), Susan Rackley (Gary), and Jennifer Trede (Dan); great-grandchildren, Knox and Rose Moussette, Zane Flowers, Jade Rackley, Megan, Haley and Ashlee Chipman, Laney Hare, Madison Dyer, Parker Maddox, and Paisley Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a faithful member of New Vision Baptist Fellowship, in Granite Falls, where she was shown boundless love and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the New Vision Baptist Fellowship Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at New Vision Baptist Fellowship, in Granite Falls.

Memorials may be sent to New Vision Baptist Fellowship at 4858 Grace Chapel Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630; or to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

