Five Lady Cougars earn All-District honors

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Five members of the 2017 Alexander Central Softball Team have been recognized as North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-District players. The State’s All-District players were announced last week and five members of the Lady Cougar Team were included on the District 7 Team.

ACHS graduate and Pfeiffer signee Kendra Mayes was voted to the All-District 7 Team. She was joined on the team by rising Cougar seniors Julie Gast, Brittney Krider, and Alexis Walter. Rising junior Lanie Goforth was also chosen for the team.

Sierra Ferguson of Davie County was named the District 4A Player of the Year, while Davie’s Olivia Boger was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.