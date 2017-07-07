Tammy Renee Starnes Hubbard, 57, of Stevenson Farm Road, Statesville, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at her residence.

She was born July 29, 1959, in Iredell County, daughter of Roger Winfield and Betty Jo Starnes. Tammy was a registered nurse. She attended Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Ashley Hubbard and Avery Hubbard, both of Taylorsville; a daughter, Brandy Redmon (Monty) of Statesville; a brother, Phillip Starnes (Sarah) of Bethlehem; a sister, Carol (Tim) Holman of Hiddenite; five grandchildren, Payton, Kaylee, Makilia and Marissa Redmon of Statesville, Aylivia Hubbard of Taylorsville, and Alden Hubbard (due last of July); and two nieces, Haley Holman (Josh) Bowles, and Madison Starnes, both of Hiddenite.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Pastor Mitch King and Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., before the service.

