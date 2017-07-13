New state law will prohibit use of light bar devices on roads
Motorists will soon be outside the law if they are operating LED light bars while driving on public roadways.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 182 into law on July 13, 2017. It is “An act to prohibit the use of light bar lighting devices on a motor vehicle while the motor vehicle is being driven on the highways of this state.”
The bill language states that “no person shall drive a motor vehicle on the highways of this State while using a light bar lighting device. This subsection does not apply to or otherwise restrict use of a light bar lighting device with strobing lights. For purposes of this subsection, the term ‘light bar lighting device’ means a bar-shaped lighting device comprised of multiple lamps capable of projecting a beam of light at an intensity greater than [25 candlepower].”
The law will go into effect on October 1, 2017.