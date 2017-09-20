Photo album from Bethlehem Day 2017

The 8th Annual Bethlehem Day festival was held September 16, 2017, at the Bethlehem Crossroads, with art, crafts, food, classic vehicles, and more.
Rodney Smith, of RS Pottery in Taylorsville, was one of several local artists at Bethlehem Day.
Pam and Jerry Miller, shown here, had many examples of their “Bloomin’ Glass Art” available at Bethlehem Day.
Classic cars and trucks were on hand for all to see.
Foods of all kinds were available at the festival.
The classic vehicle area proved to be a popular meeting spot.
This Volkswagen is ready for a surfin’ safari at Bethlehem Day.
A children’s area had face painting, treats, bouncy houses, and more.