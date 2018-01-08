Alexander County Schools closed for Jan. 8, 2018

Due to forecasted hazardous road conditions, Alexander County Schools are closed for students today, Monday, January 8, 2018, with an optional teacher workday, according to Dr. Bill Griffin, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services for the school system.

FORECAST:

The following is the forecast (as of 6:41 a.m. Jan. 8) by National Weather Service meteorologists:

A strong upper level disturbance will move across the area today, allowing moisture to overspread the region. As precipitation starts falling this morning, it will likely be in the form of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, with light snow/sleet mix possible across the higher elevations early. The cold wave over the past week has led to very cold roads and other surfaces, and even trace amounts of ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 AM Monday, Jan. 8, to midnight (12 a.m. Tuesday).

Today Freezing rain likely before 5pm, then rain or freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.