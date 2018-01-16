ALEX. SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR JANUARY 17
Alexander County Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, with an optional teacher workday, due to expected snow and hazardous road conditions, according to Dr. Bill Griffin, Director of Auxiliary Services for the school system.
