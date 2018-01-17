School closed Jan. 18 for students; county offices to open at 12 noon

School announcement

Alexander County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, for students, with an optional teacher workday from 12 noon to 5 p.m., due to the road conditions, said Dr. Bill Griffin, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services for the school system.

County offices to open on delayed schedule Jan. 18

Rick French, Alexander County Manager, announced that County Government offices will open at 12 noon on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The Alexander County Landfill will open at 10 a.m.

Rocky Face Park will remain closed on Jan. 18.