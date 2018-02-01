Bereavement Support offered at Alex Hospice
Need help piecing your world back together after a loss?
We can help!
Call Heather Elliott, Social Worker with Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc., 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville.
Call 828-632-5026 for more information.
