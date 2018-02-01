February 01, 2018

Bereavement Support offered at Alex Hospice

 Need help piecing your world back together after a loss?

We can help!

Call Heather Elliott, Social Worker with Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc., 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville.

Call 828-632-5026 for more information.

