Margie T. Christopher, 84, of Conover, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Catawba Regional Hospice, Hickory.

Born March 23, 1933, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo J. Teague and Delphia C. Teague.

Margie was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church in Hickory, where she served in various areas of the church and was a member of the choir. Margie enjoyed participating in many activities of Sweetwater Baptist Church. She loved to work in her yard, and her passion was flowers and her flower garden. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her positive attitude and faith in God was an example to all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her sister, Doris T. Eckard; and brothers, A.J. “Joe” Teague, Jr., William “Tip” Teague, Robert “Rob” Teague, and Perry “Bud” Teague.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 68 years, Robert C. “Bob” Christopher of Conover; daughters, Karen C. Arndt and husband Steve of Newton, Kathy C. Hall and husband John of Conover, and Robin C. Carroll and husband Randy of Hickory; grandchildren, Jamie Carroll and wife Jenifer of Hickory, Jason Bolick and wife Callie of Moravian Falls, Amber C. Smith and husband Curtis of Hickory, and Christopher E. Riddle of Clemmons; great-grandchildren, Laken, Zane, Parker, Lydia, Brannon, Blake, Brooklyn, Lily, Randy, and Curt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Sweetwater Baptist Church in Hickory, with Pastor Elijah London officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service, at 1:00 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Sweetwater Baptist Church at 609 21st St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

