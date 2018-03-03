Dianne Freeman Church, 69, of Granite Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.

Born August 31, 1948 to the late James Freeman and Ellen Benfield Freeman, she was retired from Alexander County Hospital where she served as a nurse for 38 years.

Dianne was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church. She volunteered at Antioch in many capacities, such as the Senior Adult Ministry and was Santa’s “special helper.” Serving with her late husband Donald as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for years in the Living Christmas program. She was an Association Member of the Dixie Chapter 83rd Infantry Division.

Dianne enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, being a caregiver, and spreading happiness with thoughtful cards for every occasion. She was very fond of her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Donald Ray Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her special aunt, Leona Church of Rhodhiss; special friend, Florence Teague of Antioch Church; a number of nieces and nephews, cousins, many special friends, along with her pet friends – “Daylee” and “Fluffy.”

A graveside service for Dianne will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Church, Trent Craig, Ricky Benfield, Randy Kirby, Michael Lingerfelt, Alex Lingerfelt, Parker Lingerfelt, and Johnny Cline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Antioch Baptist General Funds at 580 Antioch Baptist Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Caldwell Hospice at 526 Robbinswood Place, Hudson, NC 28638.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.