RockyFest 2018 will be Saturday, April 21

Mark your calendars for RockyFest 2018, set for Saturday, April 21 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Hiddenite. This 6th annual family-friendly event features live old-time and bluegrass music, trail races, free rock climbing and rappelling sessions, children’s activities, food, arts/crafts vendors, and much more.

The event begins with the RockyFest Trail Races at 8:00 a.m. with distances of 4.5, 9, or 13.5 miles. The races will begin at the new Rocky Face Multipurpose Building. Alexander County residents and county employees (active and retired), and ALL emergency service personnel, military, and teachers may participate for FREE this year. Online registration is available for paid participants through April 19 at 12:00 p.m., but free registrants should download the application, complete it, and submit via mail, email, or in person. Find complete details at www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with 75 openings available; however, all spaces have already been reserved. The rest of the festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m. Activities will include live music, a wide variety of food, inflatables for the children, arts and crafts vendors, and much more.

Six regional bands are scheduled to perform a variety of bluegrass and old-time music, with the Alexander Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) playing at 9:20. The music schedule is: Gap Civil at 10:00, Spencer Branch at 11:00, Cane Mill Road at 12:00, Crooked Road Ramblers at 1:00, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters at 2:00, and Five Mile Mountain Road at 3:00. There will also be a picking tent, so bring your instrument and join in the fun.

This year’s RockyFest sponsors include: Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, Huntington House Furniture, EnergyUnited, Schneider Mills, Craftmaster Furniture, McGill Associates, and West Consultants.

For more information about the RockyFest 2018 event, contact Alisha Stamey at astamey@alexandercountync.gov or (828) 632-1308, or visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.