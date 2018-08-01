Relay for Life location changed

The Alexander County Relay for Life event will be held Friday, August 3, at 6 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church, instead of Alexander County Courthouse Park, as originally planned, due to a high likelihood of rain that day.

Relay’s theme this year is “When You Wish Upon A Cure.” The Relay for Life Luminary Lighting is also planned later that evening.

Music will be provided all evening. Food will be available from various Relay Team vendors and glow sticks will be available for the Luminary Lighting.

For more Relay information, call Laura Jamison, 704-682-3850.