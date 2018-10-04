Alexander Central JV Cougars dispatch of Patriots, 46-0

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team remained unbeaten on the season and ran the program win streak to 28 straight with its 46-0 win over the Freedom JV Patriots on Thursday night, October 4, in Morganton.

The Cougars built a 24-0 lead at the half and cruised to another one-sided win as they improved to 5-0 on the 2018 season.

Alexander returns home for a pair of games versus McDowell and St. Stephens. The team will host McDowell on October 11, at 6:30 pm at Cougar Stadium.

In Thursday’s win in Morganton, ACHS used a balanced offensive attack to pummel the home team. The team ran for 276 yards as three players rushed for at least 68 yards on the night. Daniel Morgan had 87 yards on six carries to lead the way, while Dayente Calhoun ran for 83 yards on 12 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Lance Justice added 68 rushing yards.

Calhoun led the ACHS team with a pair of rushing TDs, while Morgan, Justice, and Russell Frasier had one scoring run each.

The team’s final TD came on a 49-yard interception return by freshman Joshua Stubbs.

Alexander’s defense limited Freedom to just 39 total yards on the night. Freedom was held to minus one yard rushing.

Sophomore defensive back Josh Abernathy led the Cougars with five tackles.