Alexander Central announces weather related athletic changes

JV Football and Men’s Soccer contests postponed

The Alexander Central Athletic Department has announced the following schedule changes due to inclement weather:

JV Football

Game against McDowell for (10/10/18) has been postponed and is rescheduled for Monday, November 5 at 6:30pm

JV and Varsity Men’s Soccer

Games scheduled at Freedom for (10/10/18) have been postponed and are rescheduled for Monday, October 29…JV at 4:30pm with Varsity to follow