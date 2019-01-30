Home claimed by fire Jan. 30

A local family lost their home in an early morning fire on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, according to Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Tim Keever.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30 and involved a mobile home on Millersville Road, near Mt. Wesley Church Road.

Hiddenite, Stony Point, and Taylorsville fire departments responded to the blaze, along with Alexander County EMS on standby. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours Wednesday morning.

Water runoff from the fire hoses froze on the road nearby and required sand application to avoid a road hazard.

Keever said the home was occupied by two people in the Mecimore family. No one was injured. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined.