Family Dollar plans Grand Re-Opening



Family Dollar Stores, Inc., has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Taylorsville.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Taylorsville community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 513 West Main Street , Taylorsville, NC 28681-2307.

About Family Dollar

For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in more than 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia.