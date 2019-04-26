$1,000 Shopping Spree, Cruise up for grabs, more prizes

Shoppers have a few days left in the 2019 Buy Local Challenge, which offers local customers a chance to win a Nassau Bahamas cruise, $1,000 shopping spree, $100 gift certificate and over 50 prizes at the participating businesses.

The Buy Local Challenge sponsors encourage our citizen-consumers to consider the impact that every dollar spent locally directly impacts the vitality of the place where we live and also the critical public services that keep us safe.

The Taylorsville Times and over 50 local businesses, in conjunction with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), are again sponsoring the Buy Local Challenge to showcase the diversity of goods and services offered by local businesses and to offer prizes to participants.

As in previous Buy Local Challenges, the Grand Prize is a $1,000 Customized Shopping Spree to any Alexander County Business of the winner’s choice. The second prize is a 4 day, 3 night MSC Nassau Bahama Cruise January 28-31, 2020.

The third prize is a $100 gift certificate to any Alexander County business of the winner’s choice.

The top three prize winners will be announced on Facebook Live on The Taylorsville Times’ Facebook page on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2 p.m.

A special section included in this week’s issue contains more details; online version is here: https://www.taylorsvilletimes.com/2019/04/10/buy-local-challenge/

In addition to these prizes, each of the 52 participating Alexander County businesses is offering a free prize to a lucky registrant, valued at $25 each or higher.

The list of participating businesses and their corresponding prizes is detailed in the special “Buy Local” Challenge section included in this week’s issue of The Times.

The promotion ends May 5, 2019.