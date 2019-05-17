May 18, 2019

Code-In issued at Bethlehem School

| | 0

Alexander County Schools officials have issued a Code-in for Bethlehem Elementary School.  This is a precautionary action based on information from local law enforcement regarding activity in the area, but not necessarily on the school campus.

Standard procedures for a Code-in will apply. More detailed information regarding code-in procedures can be found on the Alexander County Schools website in the School Safety section located under the Departments tab at www.alexander.k12.nc.us.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment