Code-In issued at Bethlehem School
Alexander County Schools officials have issued a Code-in for Bethlehem Elementary School. This is a precautionary action based on information from local law enforcement regarding activity in the area, but not necessarily on the school campus.
Standard procedures for a Code-in will apply. More detailed information regarding code-in procedures can be found on the Alexander County Schools website in the School Safety section located under the Departments tab at www.alexander.k12.nc.us.