Vickie June Tucker Johnson, 64, of Statesville, passed away June 13, 2019 at home after an extended illness.

She was born June 18, 1954, in Iredell County, to the late Lee Alfred and Nettie Tucker. Vickie was a homemaker and member of Victory Baptist Church, Statesville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Johnson, and a sister, Shirly Little.

She is survived by two daughters, Misty Pharr and Renee Johnson, both of Statesville; a brother, Bobby Tucker of South Carolina; three sisters, Judy Tucker, Suzie Paine, and Sandra Moose, all of Statesville; four grandchildren, Dillon Pharr and Devin Warren, both of Statesville, Jaden Allen of South Carolina, and Chase Johnson of Statesville; and two great-grandchildren, Christian Tucker and Dawson Pharr, both of Statesville.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, Statesville. Rev. Mitch Rash will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery.

