Bd. of Elections to hold seminar on voter ID

The Alexander County Board of Elections will hold an educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements 6:30pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Alexander County Administration Building Downstairs Conference Room located at 621 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville.

The seminar is free and open to the public.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

Session Law 2018-144 (https://www.ncleg.gov/EnactedLegislation/SessionLaws/PDF/2017-2018/SL2018-144.pdf) requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.

For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, please go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.

Questions? Please contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990 or elections@alexandercountync.gov.