Fall Arts Gala Oct. 11 to assist Hiddenite Arts

On Friday, October 11, 2019, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold their annual fundraising event with all proceeds benefiting the Center and their ongoing efforts to provide arts and cultural opportunities for all ages.

The Fall Arts Gala will feature live music by the Todd Wright Jazz Quartet, dancing, a silent auction filled with items from regional artists and local businesses, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash wine bar.

The Gala will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors will open at 6:00 p.m.) at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County). Tickets are $25 each or $40 for two. Tickets are on sale by calling (828) 632-6966 or email karen@hiddenitearts.org.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit

www.hiddenitearts.org.