Patsy S. Daniels, 71, of NC Hwy 16 S, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Patsy was born January 6, 1948, in Catawba County, the daughter of Juanita Bowman Stafford of Taylorsville and the late Ray Aaron Stafford.

Patsy had worked in the furniture industry until retirement from Masterfield Furniture. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to sing gospel music. She had a servant’s heart, and always enjoyed helping others. She loved her family, especially those grand babies and great-grand babies. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was her family’s anchor and hero. To know her, was to love her!

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “JN” Daniels.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Sharon Daniels of Taylorsville, Renee Daniels of Catawba, and Connie Agee and husband William of Denver; grandchildren, Caitlan Dickerson and husband Sgt. Andrew Dickerson of Hawaii, Joshua Bowman and wife Rocio of Taylorsville, Jonathan Oxentine of Taylorsville, and Mason Agee of Denver; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dickerson, Caleb Oxentine, and Cooper Bowman; a brother, Allan Stafford and wife Mandy of Sparta; and special family members, Diane Daniels, Jean Stafford, Janie Keller, Mavis Wike, Sandra Gantt, Shirley Baker, Betty Sherrill, Jerry Bowman, Ellen Morgan, Earl Bostain, Joyce and Dean Holsclaw, Diane Fox, and many others too numerous to mention.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mountain Ridge Church Cemetery. Rev. Arlie Roten and Rev. Mark Adams will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Johnny Hefner, Jeffrey Hefner, Shannon Stafford, Whitney Daniels, Kyle Wike, Sgt. AJ Dickerson, and Jerry Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolina Oncology Specialists and CVMC Oncology for showing such love and compassion during Patsy’s fight.

