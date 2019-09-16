Gold City concert fundraiser is Sept. 28

It will be a banner year for Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center in Taylorsville. This year, explained Executive Director Denise Garnes, CHPC will converting to a medical center which will have on-site ultrasound availability.

“We cannot wait for the opportunity to do scans in the future, allowing a mother/family to having their first ‘window’ into the womb to see the life they are carrying, for we know that statistically most will choose life after seeing their baby’s image on the screen,” said Garnes. “We have recently been able to obtain an ultrasound machine which will enable us to provide our clients ultrasound images and measurements.”

She added that a Statesville obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Walter Meadors, has agreed to medically supervise the efforts in this area.

Due to the involved process of setting up the medical side, Garnes said CHPC is foregoing the usual 5K run fundraiser this year and will instead hold a benefit concert in conjunction with gospel quartet, Gold City. The event will be Sept. 28, 2019, at the Alexander Central Auditorium, entitled “A Night of Praise.”

More about CHPC

Caring Hearts has been helping prospective mothers and families for over 13 years. CHPC provides free pregnancy testing, confidential peer counseling, options counseling, pre-natal education, infant and maternity clothing and supplies, community referrals, a 24/7 helpline, Bible study, post abortion counseling, sexual integrity education, “earn while you learn” classes on life skills and parenting, all in a non-judgmental environment.

CHPC can also assist mothers with medical confirmation of pregnancy for insurance or work purposes, said Garnes.

The pregnancy outreach ministry is located on Seventh Street, SW, across from Taylorsville Elementary School. For more information, call 828-632-1680.