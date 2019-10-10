Alex JVs score 35 straight, win 43-6

Stubbs picks off four Pat passes

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team scored 35 unanswered points and recorded four pass interceptions en route to a 43-6 win over the visiting Freedom Patriots on Thursday evening, October 10, at Cougar Stadium in Taylorsville.

The Cougars held a slim 8-6 lead after one quarter of play. From that point, the home team seized control of the NWC contest, outscoring the young Pats 35-0 over the final three quarters.

ACHS piled up 343 yards of total offense, while holding Freedom to 138 total yards. The winning team’s defense was led by a huge night by sophomore defensive back Joshua Stubbs. The Cougar defender posted four pass interceptions in Alexander’s 37-point win. Dalton Beck led the Cougar defense in tackles with eight total stops, including a quarterback sack.

On offense, four Cougars ran for more that 50 yards on the ground. Caleb Williams led ACHS with 93 yards on 10 carries. Williams and Cam Lackey finished with two rushing TDs each in the win. Luke Hammer finished with 78 yards on the ground, while Lackey and Harrison Brashear tallied 71 and 59 rushing yards respectively.

Luke Mitchell and Brandon Craig scored one rushing TD each in the fourth period for Alexander. Mitchell, Chase Bostian, Preston Hudson, and Luke Hammer scored two-point conversions, while Daniel Specht kicked one extra point for the Cougars.

The win upped Alexander’s season mark to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in NW 3A/4A games. With the win, Alexander added to its consecutive win streak in junior varsity games. The streak climbed to 38 straight games with the victory Thursday.

ACHS will head west on Thursday, October 17, when they traveled to Marion to face the McDowell Titans in a 6:30 pm contest.