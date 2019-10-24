ACHS Cross Country Teams place third at NWC Meet

Three Cougars post All-Conference times

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Cross Country Teams recorded impressive third place finishes at the NW 3A/4A Conference Championship race held at Southside Jaycee Park in Newton on Wednesday, October 23.

According to Head Coach Joe Cornwell, every Alexander Central participant in the championship posted personal best times. Three Cougars earned All-Conference honors with their efforts. Senior Logan Ellis ran to a fourth-place finish in the men’s race with a personal best time of 16:28, moving him to sixth on the school’s all-time list. In all, 21 ACHS men ran their personal best times in the NWC finale.

In the women’s event, nine members of the ACHS team posted personal best times. Camella Church and Kaylin Dyson paced the team with their second straight All-Conference performances. Church led ACHS with an eighth place overall finish, placing behind seven runners from Watauga. Dyson finished 12th overall in the women’s race with her career-best effort.

The ACHS Team will return to action on Saturday, November 2, at the 3A West Regional Meet at Freedom High School.