Tuesday is Election Day for the Town of Taylorsville

Voters who reside within the official town limits of Taylorsville will go to the polls Tuesday, November 5, 2019, to cast ballots in the Municipal Election, stated Patrick Wike, Director, Alexander County Board of Elections. Election Day voting will be at the Alexander County Senior Center, 730 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, open Tuesday November 5, 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.

The Alexander County Board of Elections offers the following tips for Election Day voters:

1. Only registered voters that reside within the official town limits of Taylorsville are eligible to vote in this election.

2. Polls are open 6:30am until 7:30pm. Voters in line at 7:30pm will be able to cast a ballot.

3. The Alexander Senior Center is the only Election Day polling place that will be open.

4. The Alexander County Board of Elections office is NOT an Election Day polling place.

5. Voters who need assistance at the polls must request assistance. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from a poll worker.

6. Election results will begin posting online after 7:30pm at er.ncsbe.gov. Link is also provided below https://er.ncsbe.gov/ ?election_dt=11%2F05%2F2019 &county_id=2&office=ALL&co ntest=0