“Shop Small”: Small Business Saturday set Nov. 30

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) has announced that November 30, 2019 is the date set for Small Business Saturday. As a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion program, ACEDC hosts the many in-house events planned by Alexander County businesses in support of Small Business Saturday.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country. This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities across the country thrive, spent over nine days alone.

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov. 30, ACEDC is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.

Buy Local. Shop Alexander County on November 30!