Mecimore Auto Parts closes after 45 years

Shown above, from left: arold Mecimore discusses exhaust gaskets with Richard Wheaton (back to camera), Richard Mash, and Larry Price at Mecimore Auto Parts on the store’s last business day, Jan. 31, 2020.
END OF AN ERA —
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Mecimore Auto Parts owners Harold and Carol Mecimore have held their last day of business after having operated an auto parts store in Taylorsville for 45 years. Here are some vintage and current photos from the store when relatives and friends visited on the final day.
(Look for an accompanying article with more information in The Taylorsville Times on February 5.)
Harold and Carol Mecimore
Harold Mecimore in his younger days.
Harold and Carol Mecimore (behind counter) are joined by family and friends on their store’s final day of business, Jan. 31, 2020.
Harold Mecimore (left) assists a customer on the last day of business at Mecimore Auto Parts, Jan. 31, 2020.