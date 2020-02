As of the evening of Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,589 of the county’s 23,714 registered voters have cast ballots thus far during the Early Voting period, according to Alexander County Elections Director Patrick Wike.

Early voting continues in Alexander County at the Board of Elections office, Hiddenite Fire Department, and Bethlehem Fire and Rescue Dept., until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, as well as 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.