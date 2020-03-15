Millersville Christian Academy to close March 16-20

Dr. Jeff Peal, principal of Millersville Christian Academy in Taylorsville, made the following statement Saturday, March 14:

“We, at MCA, want to do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe. While we hoped to have more time before we had to make this decision, current circumstances have dictated otherwise. MCA will be closed this week. We will re-assess on Thursday. Most likely the decision will be a longer closure, but we want to buy some time and see what happens. We will have a teacher workday Monday morning where I can meet with staff and we can communicate things our students can do while being away from school. Please pray as this virus is having an impact on our entire world.”