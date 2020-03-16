Slew of vehicle break-ins reported

The Taylorsville Police Department continues to investigate a staggering number of vehicle break-ins that were reported Thursday night, March 12, 2020, and pre-dawn hours of Friday, March 13.

More than 30 vehicles were entered (all unlocked) according to Police Officer Gordon Knight. One vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of Ridgecrest Apartments on 1st Ave SE. A silver Kia Rio was taken and has not been located.

Citizens who have any information about the crimes call the Taylorsville Police, 828-632-2911, or Crime Stoppers, 828-632-8555.