Curb side pick up for household goods postponed by Town

The Town of Taylorsville is temporarily amending curb side pick up of household goods, beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Town Employees will not pick up furniture, mattresses, white goods/appliances, or electronics until further notice, in order to reduce the threat of exposure or cross-contamination regarding the COVID-19 virus. Further, All items regularly picked up by Republic Services- GDS consisting of household trash and recycled items must be completely within the Recycle- or Solid Waste Roll Out Carts, nothing outside containers will be picked up by Republic Services.

Brush and Limb Service curb side pick up will continue on Mondays, stated David Odom, Town Manager.