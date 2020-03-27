N.C. is under Stay At Home order

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper issued at Stay At Home order effective Monday, March 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. He made the announcement in a press conference on Friday afternoon, March 27.

“We continue to mourn the passing of more North Carolinians due to this virus,” said Cooper. “We have confirmed 763 cases in 60 counties throughout our state. As expected, our numbers continue to increase rapidly. This is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly for some.”

“To continue our aggressive battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, today I have signed a Stay At Home order for the entire state of North Carolina. Enforcement begins at 5 PM on Monday, but we urge you to start as soon as possible.

“This order directs you to stay home unless you need to leave for essentials, such as your job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise, or to help someone. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other.

“The order allows essential services to continue, and directs that those businesses that need to remain open use a strong social distancing policy. These are tough directives, but I need you to take them seriously.

“We must take this step together in spirit. Even if you don’t think you have to worry about yourself, consider our nurses, doctors, custodial staff & other hospital workers who will be stretched beyond their capacity if we are unable to slow the spread of this disease.

“NC is now considered by the CDC to have widespread transmission, meaning some people who have tested positive don’t know how they got it. Because no one is immune & there’s no vaccination the best tool we have to slow the spread is keeping our physical distance & staying home.

“Many of you are already doing what you’re supposed to, even though that means that you’re isolated or you might have lost your job. That’s a difficult situation, so thank you for doing the right thing. And I’ll do everything in my power to cushion the economic blow.

“Because I have made benefits easier to get with my executive order, we’ve had more than 200,000 unemployment claims filed. The first COVID-19 unemployment benefits will be paid early next week.

“I’m fighting for federal and state help for workers, their families, & businesses. We will not forget those who have lost their livelihoods in this crisis.

“Being apart from family & friends is difficult. The sounds of our lives – the school bell or the half-time buzzer – they’re gone. Losing your job or closing your business has to be painful. But we have to act now in the safest, smartest way when we have the chance to save lives.

“Even with the uncertainty of these times and the new pace of our lifestyles, we know that the good parts of our lives as North Carolinians will return. We fight this disease now so that we are better able to defeat it in the future.

“Thank you for heeding these orders, and for your patience. And as always, a special thanks to our health care workers and their dedication to our state,” Cooper stated.

At last report, on Friday afternoon, Mar. 27, Alexander County has zero (0) confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 49 total tested, 27 negative, and 22 still pending.