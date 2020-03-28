Carolyn Joyce Heafner Hall, 88, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Thursday, March 17, 1932, in Gaston County, the daughter of the late William Benjamin Baumgardner and Etta Emma Lee Abernathy Baumgardner. Joyce was a retired school teacher after 20 years. She was a lifelong member of Stony Point Baptist Church, where she served as a church pianist, church organist, Sunday School teacher, and GA leader. She was also a piano teacher for many years.

Joyce was truly a woman of many talents and was well respected in the community. She loved her family passionately, among everyone she came in contact with. She was exceptionally blessed to have a very large, loving family and friends. She was fortunate enough to have been a part of three fifth generation legacies.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Bob Heafner; second husband, Richard Hall; a granddaughter, Julia Deal; a great-granddaughter, Everly Pope; son-in-law, Johnny Campbell; grandson-in-law, Travis Whitaker; brother, Bill Baumgardner; and brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Doris Baumgardner.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Dr. Mike Heafner Sr. (Nancy) of Charlotte, Benjamin Heafner (Janet) of Taylorsville, Jonathan Heafner (Kim) of Statesville, and Mark Hall (Sheila) of Salisbury; daughters, Kathryn Heafner Campbell and friend Tony Pope of Stony Point, Beth Heafner Pennell (Billy) of Taylorsville, Martha Heafner Fox (Charles) of Union Grove, Mary Heafner Suthers (Alfred) of Navarre, Florida, and Melissa Hall Schroeder (Matt) of Moorseville; sister, Rachel Baumgardner Chaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren, Mike Heafner Jr. (Cathy), Betsy Campbell, Israel Campbell, Joshua Heafner, Will Pennell (Taylor), Emilee Pennell, Eric Pope (Caroline), Kayla Heafner, Laura Heafner, Cody Clanton (Nicole), Lance Clanton, Amber Whitaker and friend Jerry White, Alex Hager (Melissa), Sarah Payne (Travis), Clayton Coffey (Carla), and Elizabeth and Madison Schroeder; 22 great-grandchildren, Zachary Deal (Lauren), Isaiah, Jacob, Elijah and Thomas Campbell, Emmery Heafner, Axton and Blakely Pennell, Ella and Caleb Pope, Nathaniel and Liam Heafner, Audrey Clanton, Malachi, Isabelle and Solomon Whitaker, Katelynn White, Kayden and Lucas Hager, Raylen Payne, and Harland and Noah Coffey; and two great-great-grandchildren, Samuel and Silas Deal.

A private graveside service will be conducted. Rev. Zachary Deal and Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. A celebration of her life with family, friends, and the community will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Stony Point Baptist Church, 231 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Hiddenite Baptist Church, 250 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

