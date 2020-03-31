Construction worker killed Fri. after being struck by motorist

A Hudson woman working at a construction site was killed last week when she was struck by a car, authorities said.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Alexander County on Church Road near Fox Court, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

As part of a lane closure due to water line installation, a traffic control flagger was standing in the roadway and displaying a stop sign. The work zone was marked with several signs. A 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling south and struck the flagger.

The flagger, Tabatha Dawn White, 44, of Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. The car was driven by Marah Malynn Sipe, 23, of Taylorsville. Sipe has been charged with Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle and Reckless Driving.

The collision continues to be under investigation.